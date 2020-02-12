In taking a closer look at Spotify’s subscriber base, it becomes evident that the company continues to see much of its growth in geographies where Apple has little to no presence. This suggests that recent subscriber growth has resulted from Spotify becoming a preferred choice for Android users looking to free, ad-supported music.

The Music Streaming War Has Quieted Down

For years, the music streaming war between Spotify and Apple Music was fought over subscriber totals. The back-and-forth subscriber disclosures between Spotify and Apple Music were closely monitored. At first, consensus thought Spotify had received too large of a first mover advantage for Apple Music to find any traction. Once that theory was busted, attention turned to the pace of new subscriber growth.

In 2019, Spotify grew its premium subscriber total by a little more than 2.0 million per month while Apple’s paid subscriber growth figure for Apple Music was closer to 1.3 million per month. Given how Apple Music now has more than 60 million paying subscribers, we can confidently say that both Apple Music and Spotify have “won” in music streaming. Each company has enough scale to matter.

Spotify’s Problem

Even though Spotify continues to see strong subscriber growth, the additional scale hasn’t resulted in dramatically improved financials. The problem is found with the high variable costs associated with music streaming. For every dollar that Spotify brings in the door, only 25 cents is left to cover the costs of running the business after accounting for music rights and other cost of goods sold. For context, here are the most recent gross margins (on an annual basis) for the big five:

Facebook: 82%

Microsoft: 66%

Alphabet: 56%

Apple: 38%

Amazon: 20%* (estimated)

*Although Amazon may have a lower stated gross margin than Spotify, the numbers are misleading as the company is generating close to $40 billion of operating cash flow per year. The underlying business is kicking off cash although much of it has to be put back into the business to keep things running.

When considering the amount of R&D and marketing that is required to stay competitive with the giants, Spotify’s gross profit picture isn’t encouraging. As for attempts to improve its gross margins, Spotify has stressed items like charging content creators for various tools and trying to negotiate content cost savings. However, the elephant in the room is Apple Music. By having a successful alternative in the paid music streaming space, music rights holders are in a better position to retain their negotiation power when up against Spotify.

Music rights holders have been the big winners in the current music streaming landscape. Nearly 200M people are now paying somewhere between $5 and $10 per month for music between Spotify and Apple Music. Unfortunately, it has become harder than ever for music artists to find financial sustainability. Expectations regarding how music as an art form will be valued likely need to be reassessed.

An Evolution

In early 2019, Spotify began betting big on podcasts. Since the start of 2019, Spotify has spent more than $600 million buying Gimlet Media, Anchor, Parcast, and most recently, The Ringer. By getting into podcasts in a big way, Spotify is trying to evolve from a dedicated music streaming service dependent on music rights holders for achieving profitability to an audio company with a platform delivering audio entertainment to as many people as possible.

Spotify’s financial picture stands to improve if the company can better monetize its 280M subscribers. One of the primary goals in developing an audio platform consisting of podcasts is to generate higher gross margins by having subscribers spend time listening to something other than music. With a captive audience of hundreds of millions of people, Spotify is in an interesting position to be more of an advertising company. In the future, Spotify’s long-term strategy may include having third-party developers create new kinds of audio experiences.

The timing for such an evolution looks good for Spotify as we are in the midst of a headphones renaissance set within a wearables revolution. With the removal of wires, headphones are being transformed. We see Apple expand its wireless headphones portfolio to include various AirPods models and Beats headphones. According to my estimates, Apple is bringing in $9 billion of revenue per year from headphones. That is 25% higher than Spotify’s annual revenue. Apple’s $3 billion acquisition of Beats in 2014 is looking smarter by the day when thinking about the headphones piece of the acquisition. Beats headphones are now bringing in approximately $2 billion of revenue per year for Apple.

Roadblocks

Spotify faces an uphill battle while evolving into an audio company. The biggest obstacle is the lack of first-party hardware and other services like video streaming. The never-ending rumors that Spotify has been tinkering with hardware likely have merit. The company is at a severe disadvantage by not having first-party hardware solutions including stationary speakers, and more importantly, wearable devices.

Last year, Spotify declared war on Apple. Instead of fighting the battle in the marketplace over exclusive songs and albums, Daniel Ek wants to go after Apple in the courts and regulator backrooms with the goal of weakening Apple’s grip on the App Store and the broader Apple ecosystem. If successful in its pursuit, Spotify would find itself in a better position to leverage Apple’s ecosystem for its own ambitions versus the other way around, which is currently the case.

In the event of video and music bundling taking off, Spotify will find itself at another disadvantage as the company has limited financial resources that would allow it to get into video ($1.9 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments). The company would need to continue relying on partnerships for bundling opportunities, which is far from ideal. Although Spotify has easy access to capital, the amount of cash flying around for original video content is daunting. This is another reason why Spotify hasn't been shy running into podcasting. While some of the valuations that Spotify has been willing to pay for podcast startups and talent may make people in the industry blush ($250M for The Ringer), on a relative basis to the video space, Spotify is able to make its cash go further with podcasts. Much of this is due to the podcast industry not being as developed a video from a monetization standpoint.

Advantages

Instead of cash or video, Spotify has something else going for it in its evolution: the ability to focus. Audio is commanding all of Spotify management’s attention as it represents everything for the company. Spotify is likely betting that the giants will continue to treat audio (not the same as voice) as a money-losing ancillary business.

Another way of thinking about this dynamic is that Apple’s $1.4 trillion market cap is 56x larger than Spotify’s $25 billion market cap. A doubling or tripling in Spotify’s market cap would be considered a huge validation in the company’s evolution strategy while Apple’s market cap fluctuates $25B to $50B on any given day.

Apple’s Perspective

In its current form, Spotify doesn’t pose much of a long-term threat to Apple. Spotify is a service that is consumed by a small percentage of Apple users mostly on Apple’s platform. However, Apple can’t and shouldn’t ignore Spotify’s evolution. One of the more effective ways for Apple to compete with Spotify over the long run is to figure out where the company is headed and get there first.

Success at building an audio platform with millions of engaged developers could give Spotify a beachhead in audio apps and make it an App Store alternative in a wearables world. In such an environment, audio stands to be a key ingredient capable of augmenting our surroundings.

It is in Apple’s best interest to recognize the threat that Spotify could pose and beat the company in establishing an audio platform. Apple can empower iOS developers to come up with new forms of content and workflows designed to be consumed on a range of wearables (along with mobile devices). Along with music and podcasts, there could be room for new mediums and experiences, many that can’t even be envisioned yet. In such a dynamic, Apple could then leverage its biggest advantage over Spotify: hardware and a broader platform with various services.

If consumers end up viewing an evolved Spotify as something consumed on Apple’s platform instead of looking at Spotify as a platform in of itself, Apple will have successfully countered Spotify’s evolution.

Listen to the corresponding Above Avalon podcast episode for this article here.

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