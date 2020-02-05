Despite being only four years old, the Apple Watch has fundamentally changed the way we use technology. Due to the sheer number of Apple Watches now seen in the wild, those claiming the device is unpopular have been silenced. However, there continues to be a good amount of cynicism thrown at the computer found on 65 million wrists around the world.

Many tech analysts and pundits continue to look at the Apple Watch as nothing more than an iPhone accessory - an extension to the smartphone that will never have the means or capability of being revolutionary. Such a view is misplaced as it ignores how the Apple Watch has already ushered in a paradigm shift in computing.

Paradigm Shifts

The idea of paradigm shifts was born in the sciences to describe a scenario requiring a new way of thinking in order to explain the world. One of the more fascinating aspects of paradigm shifts is the accompanying social component. Due to the discomfort found with letting go of legacy thinking, society has a built-in aversion to acknowledging when a paradigm shift has occurred due to the discomfort found with letting go of legacy thinking. This makes it likely that paradigm shifts will often be born wrapped in skepticism and doubt.

In terms of computing, no one now questions the shift that took place from desktops and laptops to mobile devices. However, reality was messier as it took nearly a decade for consensus to view the smartphone as a laptop or desktop alternative. For years, smartphones were viewed as merely laptop and desktop extensions. What was initially viewed as a superior email machine for executives marked the start of a paradigm shift in the making.

We are seeing a similar dynamic take place with Apple Watch. Legacy thinking is masking Apple Watch’s transformational attributes. The product is misunderstood as Apple competitors are unsure of the answers to basic questions such as, why are consumers buying Apple Watches?

A Wrist Revolution

While pundits and analysts question what an Apple Watch is for, tens of millions of consumers around the world have recognized how the device can improve their lives. The product category is a sales success.

Apple has sold more than 90 million Apple Watches to date with 29 million sold in calendar year 2019. With an average selling price of more than $400, the Apple Watch is bringing in $12 billion of revenue per year, and that total is growing by 30% per year. After taking into account upgrade trends, the number of people wearing an Apple Watch has crossed 65 million. Based on my forward projections, the Apple Watch installed base will surpass 100 million people in 2021.

The preceding numbers are my estimates obtained by utilizing more than four years of financial clues and insights provided by Apple management in earnings calls, interviews, and presentations. More information on my methodology and the math behind these numbers is found in the Above Avalon daily update from December 11th. Above Avalon membership is required to read my daily updates.

Apple Watch and Paradigm Shifts

In addition to being a sales success, the Apple Watch has ushered in a paradigm shift in computing by making technology more personal in a way that other devices have failed to accomplish or replicate. The Apple Watch allows people to get more out of technology without having technology take over people’s lives. The device is able to accomplish this in three ways:

Seamless tracking and monitoring. The Apple Watch tracks one’s fitness and more importantly, health, in a nonintrusive and intuitive way that isn’t possible with non-wearable devices. Intelligent assisting. Wearing a computer on the wrist has shown the value found in having a digital assistant push small amounts of information and data to the user throughout the day instead of having the user pull data from pieces of glass (smartphones and tablets). Contextual awareness. A device that is always on us can enhance our surroundings by utilizing our location and activity to deliver contextual experiences. This is a valuable proposition when developing new experiences.

These three items combined allow Apple Watch to handle some tasks that we already give to existing devices like smartphones and tablets as well as jobs and work that cannot be supported by mobile devices.

Apple Watch Connected

Apple Watch’s ability to usher in a paradigm shift in computing isn’t about what ifs or hypotheticals. It's something that is already taking place. We have a growing list of ways Apple Watch is a different kind of computer, the likes of which we have never seen. The latest example is an initiative Apple soft launched two weeks ago with four fitness brands called Apple Watch Connected.

The initiative originated out of feedback shared with Apple from health and fitness clubs looking to better connect the Apple Watch with their own customer experiences.

There are four requirements for a health club or gym to be part of Apple Watch Connected (which is free for both the health club and Apple Watch wearer):

Support Apple Pay. Apple Watch wearers must be able to purchase items like water, classes, or even personal training on the wrist with Apple Pay. iOS and watchOS Apps. Businesses must have apps that allow for things like signing up for classes. Earn with Watch. Businesses must offer rewards and incentives to Apple Watch wearers for remaining active. Such incentives have proven to be an effective way to motivate Apple Watch wearers. Support GymKit (if applicable).

Apple Watch Connected ends up being a tool that enables third-party gyms and health clubs to build stronger relationships with customers. This is accomplished when businesses leverage seamless activity and fitness tracking on the wrist to reward their customers for staying active.

The key ingredient for getting this initiative off the ground is having people wear an Apple Watch throughout the day. Trying to recreate this type of comprehensive experience on a dedicated fitness tracker used only during workouts, or even on a smartphone or tablet, would be the equivalent of trying to use a laptop or desktop to accomplish tasks that are simpler and more intuitive on an iPhone. There is no good or easy way to track our daily activity with a large piece of glass that may sometimes be in our pocket or strapped to our arm. Having to grab and hold this piece of glass when using mobile payments or checking location-based notifications and reminders would lead to an overall experience that is subpar.

The most intriguing aspect of Apple Watch Connected is how entrepreneurs can use Apple Watches to launch new business models. With legacy gyms, the idea was to have people pay for monthly memberships but then not show up so that fewer workout machines would be needed. Apple Watch Connected turns that idea on its head by allowing a gym or health club to establish a new kind of long-term relationship with customers that encourages continued workouts and activity. This kind of business model shift is an example of the new paradigm shift unleashed by Apple Watch.

Instead of simply taking the existing app model and applying it to the wrist, a new way of consuming “apps” has developed. Subscriptions are naturally more applicable to something like an Apple Watch as customers find value in long-term targeting, monitoring, and data curation.

A New Framework

I’m introducing a new framework for recognizing paradigm shifts in computing. This theory borrows heavily from my Grand Unified Theory of Apple Products which positions a product category's design as tied to the role it is meant to play relative to other Apple products.

More information on the Grand Unified Theory is found in the Above Avalon Report Product Vision: How Apple Thinks About the World. Reports are available to Above Avalon members at no additional cost.